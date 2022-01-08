Jahazeil enters a

Emerging singjay Jahazeil is beginning the new year with a bang. His latest song, Left to Right , is currently number four on the Johnny Wonder Caribbean Music Pool (CMP) charts.

“Being number four is a good feeling. This is no big surprise. This year is going to be one of my best, even with COVID-19 which has severely affected my promotion. Within four days of the song and video's release, my Audiomack views has surpassed well over 5,000, and I am expecting big things,” he said.

“For this particular song, I think it is the message which allows Jamaicans to reflect on 2021 and what should all of us do to make this place and the world a better place to live in 2022,” he continued.

Left to Right is co-produced by Duss/Paradon Productions label, while the video was done by Cinema Street Production. They were both released on Friday, December 20, 2021.

“Some of the YouTube comments about this song are 'masterpiece,' 'great message' and 'keep pushing and promoting the song',” he said.

Left to Right entered the chart at number two in December.

According to Johnny Wonder, who established the charts some four years ago, gave the songs thumbs up.

“Jahazeil is currently in fourth position. This means it is among some of the songs which are downloaded and listened to by radio discjocks, not only in the Caribbean, but outside this region. This is how the record poll is made up,” he said.

Jahazeil (whose full name is Jahazeil Myrie) is from Havendale in Kingston. He is the son of Grammy-winning reggae singer Buju Banton.

Jahazeil started his music career in 2015 with the song No More, produced by his sibling Markus Myrie of Markus Productions.

His other songs include Hold On (produced by Delly Ranx) and At My Door ft Spragga Benz.