Jahazeil hails PM on curfew time extension

Jahazeil is hailing Prime Minister Andrew Holness for his recent adjustment to the curfew hours and increasing the size of gatherings. According to the singjay, the latter will allow more people to attend church.

Jahazeil, 24, and son of Buju Banton, says Jamaicans need to be very close to God, especially at this time.

“Good move, Prime Minister. This was long overdue. Jamaicans seem to have gone astray when it comes to carrying out the will of the Almighty. It appears that COVID has made us less God-fearing, so we are brazen enough to do our sinful acts and even boast about it. I can recall when, for many children, Sunday school was part of our culture,” he said.

“So PM, I hope your new measures will see a change in our moral standards as the gospel of Christ begins to touch our lives,” he continued.

During a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced an adjustment to the islandwide curfew hours by an hour, effective yesterday. The daily curfews, Sundays to Saturdays, begin 9:00 pm and end 5:00 am, instead of 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.

For church gatherings, up to 100 people are allowed to assemble, instead of 50. This will remain in effect for a three-week period ending December 9, 2021.

Jahazeil's latest project is a song titled Left To Right. This appears on the Duss Records/Paradon Production label and will be out by month-end.

“The song is one which highlights the problems in society; one in which people cannot see the difference between even right and wrong. There is evidence of confusion in the land which I hope will end soon,” he said.

According to the singjay, he was sent the rhythm by producer Ronardo “Kvsh” Keith and he did a song which would resonate with listeners.

“I have testing the song with my fans and so I am expecting it to get the attention it deserves,” he said.

Jahazeil emerged on the dancehall landscape in 2015 with No More on the Markus Records label. Since then, he has released songs, including At My Door featuring Spragga Benz, and Hold On on the Pure Music Production label.