Jahazeil hails sis on baptism

Jahazeil Myrie — son of Buju Banton — is giving his s ister, Abihail, thumbs up on her decision to baptise on Monday.

“I will be supporting my sister 100 per cent for her decision to take the Lord as her personal saviour. I hope every member in the (Myrie) family do likewise and let her know she has done the right thing. Her decision comes as no surprise to me as I have been guiding her for some time now,” said Myrie, who performs as Jahazeil.

The on-the-rise singjay said while he has not yet taken the 'plunge', he remains connected with the Creator.

“I connect with my God every morning through prayers. He is my provider and guide. So, I reason with God and this is why I am able to pull through problems. I talk to my God and he always answer my prayers,” he continued.

Aspiring model Abihail Myrie, 21, shared photos from her baptism on her Instagram account. She said her decision comes after thorough reflection and some sacrifice.

“Today was one of the best days of my life. It has truly been an experience. One for the books. I'm happy that I was able to document it all. I've fought, learned, faced public humiliation, cried, got back up, listened, and trusted God, all in the name of Christ,” she wrote.

Jahazeil believes artistes have a responsibility to record positive songs.

“I know that my song, Hold On, has inspired a lot of people because I keep getting a lot of compliments, from mostly adults who encourage me,” he said.

Hold On was recorded on Delly Ranx's Cotton Swab rhythm in 2018.

A graduate of Liberty Academy in Kingston, Jahazeil has recorded more than a dozen songs, including Best Of Me, Love On and At My Door featuring Spragga Benz.

He was one of several artistes to perform at his Buju Banton's historic Long Walk To Freedom concert at the National Stadium in Kingston in 2019.