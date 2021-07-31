Jahazeil strives for Greatness

Emerging singjay Jahazeil Myrie is encouraging Jamaicans participating in this year's Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, to make their country proud.

“Winning is on everyone lips but winning is not everything in life. It is also about what you have learnt from the competition. Think of the experience you have gained, even if you do not make the medal stand. So, whenever you win, there is nothing wrong with smiling but also smile whenever you lose. This will show you have fortitude as you plan to rewind and come back better than before,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Jamaica's team to the Tokyo Olympics include sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce, Elaine Thompson-Hera, Yohan Blake and Carey McLeod.

Myrie, 24, is the son of Grammy winner Buju Banton. He is currently promoting his latest song Greatness. It was released in March, it is co-produced on the Dynasty Entertainment and Attomatic Records label.

According to the singjay, it was written as an ode to Jamaica's Olympic representatives as well as members of the general public.

“This is encouraging not only our competitors in the Olympics to reach for their goals and for everyone in general,” he said.

Born in Kingston, Myrie is a former student of Liberty Academy in the Corporate Area. He began his music career in 2014 recording his first song, No More, for Markus Records, his sibling. Other songs are Hold On (Pure Music Records) and At My Door featuring Spragga Benz.