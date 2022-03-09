Jahazeil urges motorists to be mindful of students

WITH the full resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday, singjay Jahazeil is reminding motorists to exercise extreme caution on the nation's roadways.

“This resumption comes with the joy of seeing friends for a long time with less concern for crossing busy roadways, especially without pedestrian crossings and overgrown sidewalks. Some of these children are of kindergarten age, without any adults to guide them along their path to and from school,” Jahazeil told the Jamaica Observer.

“I am recommending that schools use devotion to remind students, as was the case in my early school years, to remind kids how to use the roads. Additionally, increase traffic cops, especially where there are schools during the time of students' arrival and departure,” he said.

According to acting director of the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Diedre Hudson-Sinclair, while there has been a slight decrease in the number of children killed on our roads — (nine deaths January 1 to June 7, 2021 compared to 11 deaths January 1 to June 7, 2019) — there is reason to be concern as fewer children were on the roads due to COVID restrictions.

She further disclosed that the three main causes of road deaths as it concerns children are, “inattention by drivers; pedestrians stepping, walking or verging into the roadways, and pedestrians walking or standing in the roadway.”

Jahazeil's given name is Jahazeil Myrie and he is the son of Grammy-winning deejay Buju Banton.

He made his musical debut in 2017 with No More, produced on Markus Records. His other songs include Hold On (Pure Music Production); At My Door featuring Spragga Benz (Red Square Production), Left To Right (Duss/Paradon Production).