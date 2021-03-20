Jahfrican talks Ole Friend

Jamaican singer/songwriter Adrian “Jahfrican” Locke is reconnecting with his African roots with his recent single Ole Friend.

The single, released last August, is an ode to real friendship that isn't affected by hatred or jealousy but is unconditionally supportive throughout any challenge.

With fans in Jamaica and the Caribbean, Jahfrican is now excited that Ole Friend has seen increased rotation in African countries like Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and parts of South Africa, since the start of the year.

“I've seen people using the Ole Friend track as a wedding dance song, to send birthday wishes and even as tribute at funerals. Ole Friend has been warmly received worldwide and I am so humbled,” Jahfrican explained.

Now Jahfrican is ready to prepare the official music video for the single. The visuals were delayed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was waiting on the global crisis of COVID-19 to pass, but since it has not, my team, Sicaro and TruckBack Records, decided now is the time. A song of this nature is timeless and that is being proved with the increased global interest for the Ole Friend single right now,” Jahfrican said.

The visuals will mirror the concept of the single itself so fans can look forward to high energy, fun with a message of everlasting friendship throughout all trials and tribulations.

Other tracks for Jahfrican include Tears (Romii Records), Circulate (ATown Records) and Pray for My People (Sippo Records).