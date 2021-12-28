Jahshii not among those detained at party

Jahshii not among those detained at partyTuesday, December 28, 2021
|
Jahshii was not among the 32 people charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act after a police raid on a party in Clarendon on Friday night, according to the Corporate Communications Unit.
“He has not been charged with breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), or for profanity. He wasn't arrested,” a senior member of the Corporate Commuications Unit, the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
In a video which is doing the rounds on social media, Jahshii was performing in front of hundreds of patrons in Bargain Village, May Pen, Clarendon. His set was, however, cut short when members of the police force ushered him off the stage.
Jahshii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, is signed to Herah Music Productions (HMP). He made his recording debut at four years old in 2004 when he recorded the song Me Name Jahshii, for producer Diavallan Fearon's Builders Music label.
He has been making a name in dancehall circles with songs that include Keep Up, 25/8, and Cream of the Crop featuring Navaz.
Some of his prior releases include Mula Lifestyle, Bad Energy, Time Right Now, and Superstar.
