Jahvillani makes debut

Dirt to Bently, an 11-song EP by deejay Jahvillani, debuts at number 14 on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums Chart which ranks the top-selling albums (vinyl, CD and digital).

Released on July 9, Dirt to Bently has collaborations with Skillibeng, Trance 1Gov, Prince Swanny, and Kranium.

Jahvillani's debut EP is among five new entries in the chart's Top 30.

Morgan Heritage member Gramps Morgan debuts at number 23 with the four-song EP If You're Looking For Me. It was released July 2 via Halo Entertainment Group.

If You're Looking For Me's lead single, A Woman Like You, topped regional reggae charts a few months ago.

Gospel artiste DJ Nicholas enters at number 16 with Abnormal Decibels. The set, released by On The Shout Inc/Da Journey Productions, has 15 songs.

Best of Kolohe Kai (Acoustic) by Hawaiian band Kolohe Kai is number seven. The 11-song set was released July 9 by RKD Inc.

Let Love Lead, the nine-song EP by Stick Figure keyboardist Kbong, debuts at number five.

The Trojan Story, a various artistes set released by Trojan Records, is the top-selling title this week, moving from number five to one. It sold 617 copies up from 100 the previous week and has to date sold 1,547 copies.

The Trojan Story also re-enters Billboard's Top Compilation Albums Chart at number 10.

Elsewhere on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart, Walshy Fire: Riddimentary Selection (Various Artistes) sold 251 copies last week to hold steady at number two. The set moves from 24 to 22 on the Top Compilation Albums Chart.

Last week's chart-topper, In The Moment by Rebelution dips to number three; Fire Over Babylon: Dread, Peace and Conscious Sounds at Studio One by Soul Jazz Records slips to four with 146 copies; and Sublime Meets Scientist and Mad Professor Inna L.B.C. by Sublime drops from number four to six.

UB40's Bigga Baggariddim is steady at number eight; Look For The Good by Jason Mraz rises from number 13 to nine; El Natty Combo's Flores Y Burbujas moves up to 10, and Etana's Pamoja is number 11.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Bob Marley and The Wailers clock 80 weeks at number one with Legend; while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is firm at two.

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul rises from number five to three; World on Fire by Stick Figure inches up to four; and, Greatest Hits by UB40 slips to five.

Set in Stone by Stick Figure is number six; In The Moment by Rebelution is at seven and, Live at Red Rocks falls from number three to eight.

Gold by Bob Marley and The Wailers is number nine while Time Bomb by Iration re-enters at 10.

Curtis Anthony Jackson, a 25-year-old Bronx-based singer better known as Capella Grey, is enjoying some attention with Gyalis. The New Yorker of Jamaican parentage debuts at number 24 on the Hot 100 Bubbling Under List.

Regionally, Turn it Up by Bunny Lye Lye featuring Reverend Godhead takes over the number one spot on the Foundation Radio Network Music (New York) Top 30 Chart.

Kashief Lindo's I Can't See Your Face spends a second week at number one on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart.