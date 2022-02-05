Jallanzo lifts his voice

THE Voice of the People is the latest single from singer Jallanzo. It features his partner, Damia.

“Damia and I have been living and creating music together for three years. The song came about during her pregnancy with our beautiful baby daughter. When I made the beat and Damia heard it, we started writing the song and recorded it the same day,” Jallanzo explained.

He added, “Damia noticed the call to be a greater part of creating music. She listened, never looked back and has been supportive every step of the way.”

The Jamaican-born Jallanzo produced The Voice of the People, released on January 28. The message in the song is very relatable.

“The message we hope people will take away from this song is that we, the people, have the power and our voices need to be heard,” said Jallanzo.

Jallanzo is originally from Old Braeton in St Catherine while Damia is from Los Angeles, California. They reside in Oregon.

“Our work is inspired by a wide variety of artistes and genres ranging from Bob Marley to the Beatles, Nina Simone to Dezarie, from Studio One to Motown, and from West Montgomery to Jimi Hendrix,” he shared.

Born Omar Allanzo Johnson, Jallanzo is also a songwriter, producer, studio engineer, music composer and arranger. It was while attending church that he discovered his love for music.

At age five he had a toy guitar that he was fascinated with and his interest grew stronger. At the age of thirteen he made his own drum set with old buckets, pans and pots — which attracted a lot of attention throughout the community.

To date, he has released two full-length albums and an EP.