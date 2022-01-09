Jamaica 60 festival events ready to go

The national festival of activities, which will be part of the 60th anniversary of Independence celebrations this year, are all set to get started.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange has announced the opening of entries online for Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) competitions.

The JCDC will begin accepting entries online as of tomorrow, Monday, January 10, 2022, for The Jamaica Festival Song Competition, the Jamaica Gospel Star competition, the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen competition, the Jamaica culinary arts competition, the Jamaica creative writing competition, the Jamaica visual arts competition, and the National Festival of the Performing Arts competition's subject areas of dance, drama & theatre, music, speech, and traditional folk forms.

“This is a very special year when we celebrate Jamaica 60, our nation's Diamond Jubilee, and we are looking for the best creative talent that the nation has to offer. I'm encouraging as many Jamaicans as possible to enter the various JCDC competitions; show your talent, come with your 'A' game, and let us have a memorable and grand Jamaica 60. Send in your entries early,” said Grange in a release on the weekend.

The competitions will open to both individual and group entrants of up to eight individuals, with the exception of the festival queen competition. Entries for the competitions will also be free with the exception of the Jamaica Festival Song competition, which is a professional competition and will attract an entry fee of $1,000.