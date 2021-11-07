Jamaican actress takes on Marley musical

Since Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical opened at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End a month ago, one of the actors standing front and centre has been Jamaican-born and -bred actress Julene Robinson.

Robinson, who has been a theatre regular on local stages at the Philip Sherlock Centre, Little Little Theatre, and other playhouses in the Corporate Area, garnering rave reviews for her work in productions such as Glass Route: A Jamaican Musical; Jonkanoo Jamboree!; as Annette in God of Carnage for the University Players; and Dahlia Harris's drama, To the Finish, moved to the United Kingdom two years ago to pursue postgraduate studies in theatre and upon completion decided to hang around and see what could happen.

Having completed her studies, she has worked on projects in Portugal, Canada, and the UK before landing her role in the Bob Marley musical where she plays Cedella Booker, the mother of the global reggae icon.

“I had been working with Eugene Williams on a project in Canada, Dr L'Antoinette Stines on one in Portugal, and had taken The Black That I Am by Jamaican Karl Williams to Edinburgh Fringe... then came the pandemic. With everything shut down, I was at home, when [one] morning I was just up and saw an e-mail from my agent that I was being invited to audition for the Bob Marley Musical. I swore I was dreaming, so I put the phone down and went back to bed. When I woke up I checked my e-mail again and saw that this was all true, called my agent and said I will definitely audition for this.”

“Then came the questions: Can you sing? Can you dance? To which I responded...Sure, I will sing and dance. I just knew I had to be in this Bob Marley musical which will be playing in the West End,” Robinson shared with the Jamaica Observer.

She called all her Jamaican contacts in theatre to help her prepare for this audition.

Her first call was to Michael Sean Harris, lecturer at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and a musician and performer in his own right, to help her sharpen her skills to sing for the casting agents. She then contacted her long-time friend and fellow actress, Shantol Jackson, for tips on how to impress a panel at an audition since she [Jackson] had successfully done it on a number of previous occasions.

“It was four rounds of audition, then came the call — you have been chosen to play Cedella Booker, Bob's mother. I was beside myself. I maintained my composure long enough to graciously thank the caller and hang up the phone, then all broke loose. I was jumping all over the place as I was so happy. I called everybody and let them know we did it. It was really a community effort which got me this role and I just had to thank everyone who, through their support and guidance, had made it happen. This includes my Jamaican theatre family.”

“In the beginning of this journey in the UK it was really difficult for me. I came here on my own. I have no family here and so just stepped out in faith. Then there was culture shock, but I persevered and made it happen. So now that this production has come my way I have to step out in confidence, knowing that it is no mistake because I have worked hard and I was supposed to be here — this is part of what all the hard work was for,” said Robinson.

The musical opened in early October and Robinson described that first performance in front of an audience as nothing short of humbling.

“We had what is called first preview in which the public was invited in to see the production. This was before the première and allowed for us to fine-tune all aspects. I have to say it was indeed humbling to see, hear, and feel the love and appreciation coming from the audience. I must admit that wata come a mi eye and I did shed a tear. To hear them singing and talking back to us on stage... it is something that never happen in the UK. It shows the power of the music, the man, and the performance.

“I left that first night feeling confident that I was making my people in Jamaica proud. It is also a tribute to the 'nuff' things I learnt in Jamaica theatre that I now bring to this new experience. That discipline, showing up, and giving my all to every performance is definitely something that my experience at home has taught me.”

One thing that Robinson will have to learn, which she was never introduced to in Jamaica, is how to stay balanced and focused for the extended run of Get Up Stand Up!

“I have never been in a production with six to eight shows a week for one year. It was the fantastic Shelley Ann Maxwell, our choreographer, who took me aside and said you can't go full out everyday. That does not mean short-changing my audience but, instead, I have to learn how to balance all aspects of my life in order to survive this long run. But this is all divine guidance and I have prepared for this opportunity and I am grabbing and running with it,” said Robinson.