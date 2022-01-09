Jamaican acts for Apple Music series

A number of Jamaican musical acts are being given the opportunity to showcase their freestyle abilities on an international platform.

Apple Music — the music and video streaming service developed by Apple Inc which allows users select music to stream to their device on-demand, or listen to existing playlist — is launching six new instalments of its Fire In The Booth (FITB) sessions recorded in Jamaica, with dancehall and reggae artistes Sean Paul, Daddy1, Teejay, Runkus, Zebee, and Skillibeng.

The series was developed by radio DJ Charlie Sloth, who had a big hit with his freestyling-focused Fire In The Booth item when he was broadcasting for the British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC).

The Jamaican sessions, which started on January 4 with Teejay, will be made available on a weekly basis. Each will be available on-demand from Apple Music, and will also be broadcast as part of the Charlie Sloth Rap Show on the Apple Music 1 radio station on Saturdays. The series will end with a special JA Cypher on Apple Music on February 15 featuring a host of Jamaican artistes showing off their freestyling skills.

“Fire In The Booth has built a reputation for providing a voice for talented artistes from the UK and USA, but my vision has always been for the platform to be truly global,” said DJ Charlie Sloth.

“One of the reasons I moved FITB to Apple Music was to fulfil this goal. There is so much talent around the world and we have recently begun expanding to other countries,” he continued.

Apple Music became available in Jamaica in April 2020.