Kimberly Huie: Flying Ja's flag in film

WHEN the series The Kings of Napa premières on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) on Tuesday, audiences can look for Jamaica-born, Canada-based actress Kimberly Huie to make her way onto the screen as part of the cast of this new show.

Huie will make her appearance in episode three of the series which is focused on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim but following the patriarch's sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — to gain their own power, wealth and legacy.

“I remember hearing about this project, an all-black cast featuring a family of winemakers, and I was intrigued as it sounded like the stories we don't get to see a lot of because we are often so stereotyped. So I auditioned and then heard it was the same producers who I had worked with on Self Made — the story of Madame CJ Walker. I am not part of the family on The Kings of Napa, but I make myself known, but you have to wait till the third episode to meet my character. It was such a great thing to be on set and see yourself reflected. You turned up on set and knew you would be understood — you didn't have to code switch — and it was just the little things that I have never experienced on a set in my 20 years in this business. For example, the head of craft services was of Caribbean descent so on any day it could be codfish fritters as a snack, and I really appreciated that.

“One of the things the producers and production stressed was black excellence. Along with the storyline, this was also reflected in things like the set decoration. These was always gorgeous art from Africa and the Diaspora. Even the food on the table reflected our culture and experience, so you had things like festival, pepper shrimps, jerk pork and jerk chicken. It was always great to see yourself reflected in almost every aspect of the production,” Huie added.

Despite having lived in the United States, Canada, and France, Jamaica still remains a large part of who she is and she credits her ties to the island for playing a major role in her decision to become an actress.

“Jamaica is the biggest part of who I am and my identity,” remarked the Kingstonian by birth.

“Yes I have lived in many different places, and that contributes to who I am, but I am rooted in where it all began. Jamaicans and the beautiful way we communicate fuelled my fascination with language, which led me to acting. As a likkle pickney in Toronto I remember being encouraged to speak proper English and assimilate. But I was always taken by other persons from other countries who were able to speak English but keep the flavour of their native lands. I would later be part of a shot film about a fascination with accents,” Huie told the Jamaica Observer.

Her acting credits include spots on the television series G-Spot, Saving Grace, CSI: Miami, Grey's Anatomy, More of Me, 'Til Death, Beautiful People, NYPD Blue, Chicago Hope and Malcolm & Eddie. Among her film credits is the sci-fi drama Deep Impact in which she played opposite Hollywood star Blair Underwood.

Pleased with where her career has taken her over the years Huie is in the process of creating stories for the big screen.

“I have to praise God and give thanks. I am grateful to be able to say yes at this time for all the blessings I have received. Yes there were struggles, yes there were ups and downs, but now I get to be at peace at this time. I am also working to create more work — stories for myself and others. I want to showcase more stories about women and children. I believe that so many have been told but there is so much more to be done — not necessarily the struggle stories but those of joy and light. Of course Jamaica will be intertwined in this these stories.... I'm curious about telling our own stories,” said Huie.