Jamaican engineers bask in Warner deal

For Donald Barnett and Romario Henry, the decision to venture into music was based on their inherent ability to arrange sounds from an early age.

The audio engineers now operate under the brand Levels To Life Production, and in recent times have been involved in several notable projects.

The Jamaican-born producers, who are based in the United States, had what they describe as a moment after having the opportunity to work with record label Warner Records Inc on a project for breakout R&B artiste Toni Soleil.

Toni Soleil was born in the US to Jamaican parents and made her début in 2016 with the single Feelingz which went viral, amassing close to 10 million streams.

Today, the two are celebrating the success of her single, Signs, which is set to their beat.

When asked how the deal came about, Donald shared: “ I was in the studio with my label partner, Romario, when we decided to compose a R&B beat that was later rearranged and edited by Billboard producer Evenson Clauseille and later uploaded to his channel. After the upload, Warner Bros heard the beat and reached out expressing their interest in acquiring the composition for their artiste. We confirmed it was legitimate and signed a mutually beneficial agreement that is today granting my team much success. I am thankful for everyone who played a part in making this possible.”

Currently, Signs has garnered thousands of streams across digital platforms while copping features on social media.

While Barnett and Henry continue to bask in much success following the release of Signs, the duo expresses that they have projects in the reggae and dancehall market that are also performing well.