Jamba HD7 speaks up for youth

Emerging s ingjay Jamba HD7 is recommending that the Government pay closer attention to community level and roll out economic plans for its benefit. This, he feels, will drive employment, investment, and pride among the nation's youths.

“Our communities are in dire need of help. Thousands of youths with a good education are forced into daily hustling in order to survive. This plan should begin with identifying the resources of communities, the level of unemployment and present occupational skills among our youths. Where this is lacking more students should be accommodated in the HEART Trust/NSTA, which has proven to be an excellent skills-training and job placement institution. There should be an investment drive spearheaded by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. This should lead to large- and small-scale enterprises aimed at absorbing the available skills, including masonry, upholstery, furniture-making and barbering which are abundant in these communities. In addition to readily available markets to absorb, especially cash crops such as peppers and tomatoes and even mangoes,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Figures from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) reveals that in 2019 the unemployment rate among youths was 22.07 per cent.

The singjay is currently promoting Stronger, released Friday on the I WA A D Music imprint. It features the vocals of Chris Thomas the CEO, principal of the label.

“The song is particularly geared towards motivating people to survive during this pandemic period but other problems. It (song) will be released in another two weeks on IWAAD music imprint,” he said.

Given name Humphrey Dempster, Jamba HD7 grew up in Kitson Town, St Catherine, and attended Jonathan Grant High where he excelled in carpentry.

“Although receiving excellent grades for carpentry and a diploma course in drafting and building technology at VTDI (Vocational Training Development Institute), I have always loved music. I went to Magnum Kings and Queen audition (2011) which was the day I decided to take music serious,” he said.

His other songs are Love Portion 007 and Sexiness Pon Display. The singjay does co-producing for Soniclink.