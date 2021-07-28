Jambiz puts show on hold

Theatre producer Jambiz International is putting plans on hold to open its latest production Mo, Joe and Flo until further notice. The comedy was scheduled to open on August 5 at the Little Theatre in St Andrew.

“I'm an advocate for safety first. The last thing we would want to be is a super spreader. So I am disappointed but not devastated... we will just wait for the right time,” Jambiz principal Patrick Brown told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

He added that the company has already begun reaching out to organisations and individuals who had already registered to host benefit performances, informing them of the change of plans.

In the meantime, minister with responsibility for Entertainment Olivia “Babsy” Grange has announced that her ministry continues to provide guidance and support to members of the entertainment industry who will have to make adjustments in light of the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have been making contact with various promoters as they make the necessary adjustments to their events in light of the prime minister's announcement. Most of the promoters we contacted since the announcement of the new measures have expressed their understanding of the situation and identified solutions to ensure that their events may go ahead in keeping with the rules. This includes rescheduling of activities,” she said.

Several promoters have indicated that they will change the time and/or duration of their events to obey the new curfew orders.

“I want to commend event promoters across Jamaica for their understanding, and seek their continued cooperation and compliance as we all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID. I understand the financial challenges of the entertainment industry, but we're all aware of the current COVID-19 situation and the need to make the necessary adjustments to preserve lives and livelihoods,” said Grange.

On Monday, in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Andrew Holness introduced new curfew measures. Effective yesterday, the islandwide curfew started 8:00 pm instead of 11:00 pm, from Mondays to Saturdays, and 3:00 pm on Sundays and public holidays instead of 6:00 pm.

As of yesterday, Jamaica registered 1,179 COVID-19 deaths.