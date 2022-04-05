Jambiz yet to find home

FANS of theatre producers Jambiz International will have to wait a while before being able to enjoy one of their plays, despite the fact that certain restrictions have been lifted under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Jambiz International is still unable to find a home to stage its production following the end of its lease on the Centrestage Theatre, located at the New Kingston Drive-in in the Corporate Area.

One of Jambiz's principals, Lenford Salmon, told the Jamaica Observer that the lack of theatre space makes a return to the stage even more difficult.

“We would love to take advantage of this period...it has been two years since we have been offstage, but we simply don't have a home. Since we ended our lease with the owners of our former home, we have been searching but nothing has materialised just yet,” said Salmon.

“The truth is there is only one real theatre space and that's the Little Theatre. Of course, it is taken with the usual summer bookings at this time such as the NDTC (National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica). We really just can't displace these people, it's just not possible. So until we find somewhere, unfortunately it's going to be a little wait for our loyal patrons,” Salmon continued.

For the past two decades, the Jambiz International team and Centerstage's former location had become a staple in the local theatre community. It provided a constant stream of productions, which gained the reputation of providing quality entertainment. The productions by this company solidified the status writer/director duo of Patrick Brown and Trevor Nairne, as well as principal actor Glen “Titus” Campbell. It also introduced local audiences to emerging talents such as Camille Davis, Sakina Deer, Sharee McDonald-Russell, and Courtney Wilson, who all became regulars on the boards of the theatre stage.

At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Jambiz International was among the first entertainment entities to close down operations, pulling its production Windscream Posse from the stage amidst the threats posed by mass gatherings and the novel coronavirus.

In the ensuing six months, with no productions on stage, the company was no longer in a position to continue the lease obligations with the owners of the property and, therefore, ended the arrangements amicably.

Jambiz International has had over 50 productions under its belt over the past 20 years. Some of the popular productions have included Alligator High, Where There's a Will, Ladies of the Night, Straight Jacket, and Wrong Address.