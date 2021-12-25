Jamerican actor to be honoured in New York

Actor Nick Creegan, who appears in the television series Law & Order, is to be honoured at Blue & Bougie, the party series scheduled for Sunday, January 2 at the Elegant Loft in Mount Vernon, New York.

Creegan is set to receive the 2021 Blue & Bougie Impact Award for his contribution to the arts. While he was born and raised in White Plains, New York, Creegan sees himself as a proud Jamerican, his mother is from Jack's River in St Mary, Jamaica.

“I very much appreciate this award. As a proud product of Jamaican roots and Westchester county this means a lot,” he shared.

After having stints as a sports writer and on-camera host at ESPN, Yahoo Sports, VICE Media and Bleacher Report, the acting bug took hold of him. A sketch he created in a Jamaican accent about oxtail gravy a few years ago went viral and Oprah Winfrey's team caught wind of it. He was cast as Desmond in the Oprah Winfrey Network's hit drama David Makes Man in 2018. Since then he has been a recurring character on Law & Order: Organized Crime, opposite Dylan McDermott, and he is currently a series regular on Batwoman. His character Marquis Jet transitions into the show's new version of the iconic villain the Joker, and Creegan is the first actor of colour to portray the role.

The mission of the party series Blue & Bougie is to recognise outstanding individuals from the community who have made an impact in the arts, entertainment, fashion and the food industry.

“Our aim at Blue & Bougie has always been to honour our high achievers from the community with flowers while they are young and can 'appreci-love' it. We are extremely proud to honour Jamerican actor Nick Creegan for the impact he has made as an accomplished sports journalist and most recently as a celebrated actor on the TV drama series Law & Order. Nick is proud of his Jamaican heritage and we feel we must recognise him for all he has done in such a short time. We were just informed that Ms Shawyn Patterson-Howard, the current mayor of the City of Mount Vernon in New York — a community which has a large Jamaican and Caribbean population — will also join us in honouring Nick with a mayoral proclamation for his hard work and dedication over the past few years. This is hot off the press so we invite all Jamaicans at home and the diaspora to big up and applaud this talented son of the soil,” Jerry McDonald, Blue & Bougie executive, shared with the Jamaica Observer.

Creegan joins an impressive list of past Blue & Bougie honorees. This includes reality TV star Safaree; dancehall artiste Bounty Killer; veteran singer Nadine Sutherland; Grammy-nominated music producer Cristy Barber; and producer and radio jock Kurt Riley.