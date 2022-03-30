JaRIA hails 'Jakes'

Roger Lewis, founding member of Inner Circle, is elated that his late colleague, singer Jacob “Jakes” Miller, is being recognised by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) as one of the Male Icons at this year's awards.

“He is most deserving. He's my brother, though we were not related by blood. You know you don't have to be blood to be a brothers. I'm sure his son would be extremely happy. He's the one taking the name of Jacob out there,” Lewis told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday.

Reggae singer Barrington Levy is also being honoured in the Male Icons category at this year's virtual staging of the JaRIA Awards slated for broadcast on April 18.

Lewis, a guitarist with Inner Circle, said he met Miller in the late 1960s, and stuck together until his untimely passing on March 23, 1980 in a car crash. He was 27.

“He met us, and he started hanging around. He used to mimic the music climate of the day … Jacob would come around and laugh and we used to say: 'This bredda a joker.' Until eventually he just blended in. He used to live on Rosseau Road (in Kingston), then he started living with us, until he started singing with us! At that time, Bunny Clarke used to be one of the main singers, and it came to a point where we had to decide between him and Jakes and we chose Jakes,” he recalled.

Lewis further said that Miller will always be remembered for his unique personality and a voice which complemented the entire Inner Circle.

“He brought youth, exuberance, and vibes. We always used to say, 'Jakes, why you always sound like Dennis Brown?' and he would say: 'Dennis Brown sound like me!' One of his greatest performances was the One Love Peace Concert. I like to go back and watch them (the performances) online from time to time. There was a serious side to him, but he was more of a joker and prankster. Jacob was always positive. Always lifted your spirits. That summed him up. He was hardly ever down,” said Lewis.

Lewis and his brother, bass guitarist Ian Lewis, formed the band in 1968.

Miller joined the outfit in the mid-1970s. Their hits included Tenement Yard and Tired Fi Lick Weed In A Bush. As a solo act, Miller had success with Forward Jah Jah Children, and All Night 'Till Daylight.

This year's other JaRIA recipients include: Pama Records, which will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith is being recognised for mentorship; audio engineers Rohan Dwyer and Paul Barclay will be awarded for their contribution to that field; while producers Tony Kelly and Neil Fraser (Mad Professor) will also be awarded. Producer Mikie Bennett is being recognised this year for his contribution to the music as a songwriter.

The late singer Hopeton Lewis and producer extraordinaire Lee “Scratch” Perry will be recognised posthumously for their contribution to the music, as will sound systems The Mighty Crown and Lloyd Matador and instrumentalists David Madden and Hux Brown.

JC Lodge will receive the Icon Female award, with The Abyssinians receiving the Icon Award for duo or group. Popular show band Ruff Kut will be recognised in the Band category.