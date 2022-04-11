JaRIA puts Jermaine in seventh heaven

SINGER Jermaine Edwards is honoured about being recognised by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) for his contribution to gospel music.

“It's a good feeling knowing that you've put in a lot of work, and you're being recognised in this fashion. You did something for the love of it, and to be acknowledged with a prestigious award, it's great a great feeling,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Glacia Robinson is also being honoured for her contribution to gospel music at this year's virtual staging of the JaRIA Awards slated for broadcast on April 18.

Born in Kingston, the 42-year-old Edwards relocated to Spanish Town in St Catherine, where he attended Jonathan Grant High and later St Catherine High.

Although he had received several other awards, including the 2020 International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) for Best Gospel Song ( No Weapon), his most recent accolade is dear to his heart.

“This would have been a very high award in Jamaica, so it means a lot. It's always good to be recognised locally,” he said.

Edwards is known for a slew of popular singles like Beautiful Day, Hallelujah, Make A Way and Peace In My Soul.

He, however, says he doesn't brand himself as solely gospel artiste.

“A lot of people want to consider what I do as gospel, but I sing spiritual songs and hymns. There is nowhere in the Bible that talks about 'gospel'. It speaks about being inspired by God, so I'd like to think that I make spiritual music about love, care, and peace — or rather spiritual music that inspires,” he said.

Edwards also had a few words of advice for up-and-coming artistes in the industry.

“Find something for which you can sing, that you are passionate about. People who are normally successful in life find a purpose. As the Bible says, we must be salt of this earth. So, find a niche and maximise on that,” he said.

This year's other JaRIA recipients include: Pama Records, which will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith is being recognised for mentorship; audio engineers Rohan Dwyer and Paul Barclay will be awarded for their contribution to that field; while producers Tony Kelly and Neil Fraser (Mad Professor) will also be awarded. Producer Mikie Bennett is being recognised this year for his contribution to the music as a songwriter.

The late singer Hopeton Lewis and producer extraordinaire Lee “Scratch” Perry will be recognised for their contribution to the music, as will sound systems The Mighty Crown and Lloyd Matador and instrumentalists David Madden and Hux Brown.

JC Lodge will receive the Icon Female Award, with The Abyssinians receiving the Icon Award for duo or group. Popular show band Ruff Kut will be recognised in the Band category.

Meanwhile, Barrington Levy and the late Jacob Miller will be recognised in the Male Icon Awards.