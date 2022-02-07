JaRIA visits Mr Lexx in hospital

JUNE Isaacs, widow of reggae singer Gregory Isaacs and marketing director for Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), on Saturday, presented a fruit basket and cheque to dancehall deejay Mr Lexx, who is convalescing at Andrews Memorial Hospital in Kingston.

Mr Lexx had collapsed during JaRIA's pre-recording of its Reggae Wednesdays series at St William Grant Park in downtown Kingston on Sunday, January 30.

“We did this as a token of our appreciation to his contribution to dancehall and Reggae Month,” said Isaacs. “He felt ill during our pre-recording session and we wanted to ensure he was doing well and to make him know we are praying for his speedy recovery.”

According to JaRIA's marketing director, they were filming a series dubbed Diamond On the Rock: Dancehall Edition when the artiste took ill.

“Normally, we would have these live shows on Wednesdays during Reggae Month but due to the pandemic we have pivoted to a virtual platform. So every Wednesday, JaRIA presents a concert showcasing various themes on our various platforms,” said Isaacs. “We'll be having other events throughout the year as we remind the world Jamaica is the home of reggae.”

On Wednesday, February 9, the Diamond On the Rock series theme will be 'Roots Rock Reggae'. Acts include Lutan Fyah, Benjy Myaz, Chezidek, Jah-Lil, Althea Hewitt, and Tahirah Elizabeth.

On Monday, January 31 Mr Lexx (given name Christopher Palmer) tweeted that his right lung suddenly collapsed during a performance the night before.

“Ten mins into my performance last night, my right lung collapsed. [I] went straight into surgery last night. I'm OK now, I guess. Thanks [and] big up [to] di docs at Andrews,” he tweeted.

Mr Lexx, who hails from east Kingston, is known for the success of his debut album entitled Mr Lex on the Billboard Reggae Chart and for his collaboration with Wayne Wonder on a track titled Anything Goes, which also featured American rap duo Capone-N-Noreaga for the Red Star Sounds presents Def Jamaica compilation, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2004.