Java gives thanks for blessings

Java gives thanks for blessingsSaturday, February 19, 2022
Java is basking in the success of his latest single Blessings , an ode to gratitude and surviving tribulations.
“The response in the streets has been massive. The song is playing at every street dance in the Corporate Area and in rural Jamaica. I have to give thanks to the fans who can relate to the message and have given their support towards the song. The views and streams ah climb. It's a great look,” Java said.
Blessings, produced by New Wavez Entertainment and Air Recordz, was released in January 2021. The visuals were directed by Bronco and Cheeselyf and shot by Mass Effect Media.
Recently, Java hit the 'Trending' list with Me Alone featuring Chronic Law. The single was also produced by Bronco of New Wavez Entertainment.
Signed to the New Wavez Entertainment label, Java, whose real name is Sherwayne Stewart, is emerging as a star in his own right.
He grew up in the York Hill district, which is in the community of Seaforth in St Thomas. He attended St Thomas Technical High School before moving on to Seaforth High School.
He recorded his first song, Turn Up the Radio, produced by Flydiewise Production, in 2014. Other standout songs include Zelle Transaction and Better Days.
