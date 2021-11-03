JAVAA appeals for help

THE Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA) has launched an appeal for funds on behalf of its members who have been adversely affected by the lockdown of the entertainment sector due to the current pandemic.

Head of JAVAA Frankie Campbell shared that with most of the membership out of work, the dues-driven organisation has seen a dramatic decrease in its funds which are used to cover a large number of the outreach activities it carries out for its members.

“We need about $250,000 right now to cover our most pressing need which is the insurance coverage. Currently, only 30 of our 150 members have paid their annual dues in full and another 30 have paid partially. This means about 90 are owing. We really don't want the policy to lapse, that is what we are trying to avoid. This is what has allowed us to bury so many of our membership with dignity and it is critical that we deal with this matter immediately,” Campbell told the Jamaica Observer.

He further noted that, in the past, the organisation could supplement its income from dues through the staging of events. However, since March of last year that hasn't been possible.

“Pre-COVID we had many shows on an annual basis, raising money for the day-to-day running of the association and giving valuable exposure and an income to performing members of the group. Right now it's bad, really bad. The industry is at zero and it's not looking to improve for the rest of the year. The prime minister's most recent announcement has not helped us. Yes, there are no more 'no-movement days' but the curfew is at 8:00 pm, and even if somebody wanted to do a day show, there is still a ban on mass gatherings. So our Christmas is looking really dark,” said Campbell.

He further stated that the plight of local entertainers has worsened as the virtual format for music event has not really taken off in the Jamaican market and this he said can be seen in the decision by promoters not to go within this format which as ultimately lessened the earning opportunities for JAVAA members.

JAVAA, established 18 years ago, is dedicated to the preservation of Jamaica's musical heritage through the protection of the professional well-being of our vintage artistes and musicians.

Campbell, who is also bass player with the popular show band Fab 5, said that over the years, the band has injected funds into JAVAA but that too is not possible at this time.

“Fab 5 — has been the main benefactor; investing millions of dollars so JAVAA could stay afloat — have also found themselves in the same predicament, no earnings over the last 19 months. We are now appealing to anyone for whatever assistance we can get to ensure that this important music organisation does not die, but will live on to benefit our vintage performers and musicians and Jamaica at large, through the promotion of positive wholesome music,” he said.