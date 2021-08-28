Jay Jay Bako looks to future

Africa has produced many freedom fighters, with their legacy making a lasting impact throughout that continent and on black people globally. Jay Jay Bako, a Nigerian singer, calls for a new generation of firebrands on the song We Are The Future .

Produced by HK Beat out of Nigeria for Genii Records, We Are The Future features Jamaican singjay Azee.

On it, both decry the abandonment of citizenry by corrupt governments. However, Jay Jay Bako sees hope in the form of new-wave activists like Black Lives Matter, the American group that challenges racial injustice.

We Are The Future is his 11th reggae single. The previous efforts were released mainly in his homeland, but he would like to reach a wider audience with We Are The Future.

“I would definitely like to get some airplay in Jamaica but not only there, all over. I want my music to be heard,” said Jay Jay Bako.

Azee (real name Norman Owen) said he was introduced to Jay Jay Bako early this year by a Nigerian disc jockey who heard and liked A me She Want, a song Azee did in 2020 with roots singer Utan Green.

He suggested a collaboration between the two artists. After both agreed, Azee recorded his part in New York City where he lives.

Jay Jay Bako is from Kaduna, a city in north-western Nigeria. Influenced by Bob Marley, Lucky Dube and his countryman Majek Fashek, most of his songs, such as Brutality, have socially driven themes.

— Howard Campbell