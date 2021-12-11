JayBlem shares Street Knowledge

Rising dancehall deejay JayBlem is generating a huge buzz with Street Knowledge .

“The reaction has been very good so far. I've been getting a lot of positive feedback from the public because it is talking about things that everyone in the street can relate to…how to survive, make money and escape poverty. When I was recording it, there was a great vibe in the studio and that translates well into the streets,” JayBlem said.

The song, released on the popular Still a Bleed rhythm, is jointly produced by Attomatic Music, DJ Mac Productions and Dynasty Entertainment Group. The project also features Chronic Law, Squash, Rygin King, Silk Boss, Jahshii, and many others.

“2021 was a year of good and bad, ups and downs, so I'd say it's a year of getting more experience, developing my vocabulary, learning more about music and preparing for the mainstream audience,” he said.

JayBlem, given name Jaheim Cox, was one of the top athletes out of Kingston College's track and field programme.

“I choose music but I'm also still very interested in my academics and performing well in sports,” he said.

Over the last year, he has released a number of other singles like Regular and Top Freak, all for the JB Productions label to which he recently inked a recording and booking deal.

JayBlem was raised in Allman Town, Kingston. His first song was distributed on his own label, Blem Boss Music, in 2018. He soon built a supportive fan base with early releases. He started to gain more recognition after doing live performances and getting played on the radio. His love for music is genuine and he believes his talent was passed on to him by his father, veteran deejay Danny English.