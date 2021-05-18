Jayda creates buzz

At a time when the world is facing the novel coronavirus pandemic, singer Jayda believes that her message of love will serve to inspire.

“I'm bringing relatable music and lyrically uplifting content for many individuals during these times to encourage and motivate people as I grow in my career. I hope to having my voice heard across the world with positive vibes, promoting love to all who listen to any of my songs,” the Manitoba, Canada-based singer told the Jamaica Observer.

From an early age, Jayda (given name Jayda Hamilton) acted out her fantasy of performing on stage, putting on shows for anyone who would watch. At eight, she had written her first song.

Her latest single When You Lie has been attracting listeners across the world.

“I get inspired pretty easily while brainstorming to beats in my room. A melody would pop into my head, and from listening to stories of people's relationship issues, I decided to represent this story to the women and anyone who have been in an unhealthy relationship, to be vocal about their opinions,” said Jayda.

Jayda is originally from Ewarton, St Catherine. Her parents Neville and Carol were well-known musicians within their hometown that played for many years with various bands. The family moved to Canada in 2009, but Jayda kept her musical desires.

While attending the Hanover School Division, she won a competition to play with The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. This was her first major appearance on stage and it further enhanced her desire to pursue a musical career and she was enrolled in piano training.

Two years later, she joined her family's band Yaadies, where she played the piano and sang lead vocals.

Jayda started recording music during the summer of 2019 and has since released songs such as Young Forever, Special, My Time, and her latest, When You Lie, co-produced by Andre “Spyda” Dennis from the Ragga Royal Productions studio and Jason from Studio 11.

She spoke about her parents' influence on her decision to pursue music as a career.

“My dad would tell me how he would play his guitar close to my mom's tummy while she was pregnant with me and my siblings. He told me that every time he would play, I would get excited and started moving around. From there, that was when music became a part of our family's lives. My dad has always been supportive, and teaching us new skills to enhance our gifts in music. We became a family band, and continue to strive for great accomplishments together.”

She added, “My dad is a well-rounded musician, playing bass, rhythm guitar, and even the keyboard and drums. My mom, on the other hand, doesn't play any instrument, but has amazing vocals. They've featured in many bands throughout the years, such as Classic Overdrive, Jah Vibes Band, Small Town, Challenge, Yaadies, and many other amazing groups.”

Chronixx, Lila Ike and Sevana are among the artistes she lists as her musical influences.