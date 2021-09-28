Jayda Wayda on gun rap

JAYDA Wayda, popular American social media influencer and girlfriend of rapper Lil Baby, was yesterday arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition while attempting to leave Jamaica by private jet.

Gregory Wright, an associate of Jayda Wayda, was also arrested and charged.

Both are booked to appear in the Western Regional Court on Wednesday and are on bail.

The social media influencer was in the island since last week to celebrate her 24th birthday.

According to a credible source within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) who requested anonymity, two handguns were seized.

“While preparing to depart the island, two persons were found to have been in possession of two 9mm pistols. They reportedly brought the firearms into the country on their private jet when coming into Jamaica,” the source told the Jamaica Observer last evening.

“These weapons are licensed to the persons in question in their home countries, but not in Jamaica. The two individuals are currently being interviewed by the St James police in the presence of their attorneys,” the source continued.

When the news broke last evening, Jayda Wayda took to Instagram to update her 5.9 million followers.

“Act normal. I'm good for now y'all,” she wrote.

Jayda Wayda, whose given name is Jayda Cheaves, rose to prominence after the release of her 2018 book 15 Steps to Become a Young Boss. She also has an online boutique called Amourayda. Her YouTube channel has 327,000 subscribers.

She is one of the many international celebrities to visit Jamaica in the last 18 months. Lori Harvey, Normani, Future, Jordyn Woods, Quavo, Takeoff, Offset, Teyana Taylor, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have all visited.