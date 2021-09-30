Jayda Wayda pleads guilty to gun rap, pays fine

Jayda Wayda pleads guilty to gun rap, pays fineThursday, September 30, 2021
BY ANTHONY LEWIS
JAYDA “Jayda Wayda” Cheaves — popular American social media star, entrepreneur and girlfriend of rapper Lil Baby — and her associate, Gregory Wright, were fined $800,000 each after pleading guilty to the charge of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in the Western Regional Gun Court in St James on Wednesday.
Lawyers representing Cheaves and Wright were unwilling to speak about the details of the in-camera session. However, sources disclosed that the fine was $500,000 each for the illegal possession of firearm and $300,000 each for illegal possession of ammunition. Both fines attract an imprisonment term of 12 months, if money was not paid.
Cheaves was represented by attorney Martyn Thomas and Wright by Michael Hemmings.
“They were fined this morning in the Western Regional Gun Court for illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition and they are free to go. Because gun court matters are held in-camera, there isn't much that I can give you,” Hemmings told the Jamaica Observer.
Efforts made to speak with Cheaves and Wright were unsuccessful, as they were whisked away from the court into an awaiting vehicle. They were permitted to leave the island after paying the fines.
Reports are that Cheaves, who was on the island for her 24th birthday in Montego Bay, was about to leave the Sangster International Airport by private jet on Monday when abnormalities were observed in the luggage belonging to the two American nationals.
The police were alerted and two 9 mm pistols and the ammunition were handed over to them.
According to police reports, the two admitted to owning the firearms and ammo which were licensed in the United States, but were not allowed to take them into the island.
Cheaves rose to prominence after the release of her 2018 book 15 Steps to Become a Young Boss. She also has an online boutique called Amourayda. Her YouTube channel has 327,000 subscribers and she has 5.9 million followers on Instagram.
