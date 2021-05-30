Jazz on the Duke is back

Jazz on the Duke (JOTD), the concert series from Duke Street in downtown Kingston, returns with a live stream on all social media platforms next Sunday, June 6, starting at 6:00 pm.

This concert follows its first virtual staging last December which reportedly saw 3,500 households tuning in online with both local and international jazz fans from the United States, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean enjoying the festivities.

Event director Bevenisha Moodie recalled last year's staging, noting that it sets up the anticipation for next week's concert.

“I believe that anyone listening who had never shown any interest in jazz music would most likely change their minds after that event. The performers were world-class and the overall quality of the show was moving, captivating, riveting and enjoyable. I am sure that every person who tuned in will be anticipating this amazing next event”.

Creative director Herbie Miller shared that the programme has been curated to showcase the breadth and diversity of jazz.

“In addition, to entertain, enlighten and cultivate new audiences, JOTD aims to reassure jazz's consummate adherents, engage younger converts and attract and cultivate the curious observer”.

This year's live stream event welcomes return sponsors the Tourism Enhancement Fund and the Victoria Mutual Building Society and will be available on the Jazz on the Duke YouTube channel, Facebook, and Instagram platforms. The line-up includes vocalists Tony Gregory and Friends, and Keisha Patterson with guest vibraphonist Melvin Williams, as well as two bands — JUS Jazz and the JaMM Repertory Ensemble.

Jazz on the Duke is managed by the Kingston Restoration Company (KRC) as the Duke Street Refurbishing Project. Recently, the project has undergone a name change to The New Duke Street Financial and Legal Business District. This change represents the next step forward for the project and emerged in an effort to highlight the continuous actions being undertaken to establish Duke Street as a business hub.

“The Kingston Restoration Company is a proud partner of the Duke Street Refurbishing Project. Together, the team has achieved most of its primary objectives and looks forward to the establishment of the Duke Street Business District. The artworks, paved sidewalks, and signage have been financed by significant contributions from the private and public sectors. The Tourism Enhancement Fund has strongly supported our programmes – Jazz on the Duke being an important element,” shared Dayton Wood, general manager of KRC.

Wood also welcomes the involvement of corporate sponsorship as an investment, especially as local entertainment and cultural industries seek to shift gears due to the pandemic, stating that while Jazz on the Duke is free to the public, it is costly to produce. “Corporate sponsorships would be gratefully received to make it sustainable. We hope that many will enjoy the programme and show interest in investing in the Jazz on the Duke Series of Concerts”.