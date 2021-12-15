Musical showcase 'Jazz on the Duke' returns this Sunday with the aim of bringing attention to the restoration of downtown Kingston.

The event is being staged virtually due to the persistent novel coronavirus pandemic. Sunday's presentation will feature a line-up comprising: the aggregation D'Kru which features Junior “Bird” Baillie on drums; the Gayle brothers — Everald and Everton on saxophone and trombone; and trumpeter Vivian Scott.

The programme will continue with renowned musician Jon Williams; the Orville Hammond Quintet; popular saxophonist Dean Fraser; and will close with the grandest dame of Jamaican jazz, Myrna Hague.

Producer of the event and director of the Jamaica Music Museum, Herbie Miller, noted that Sunday's presentation should be a treat to patrons who join the presentation via the YouTube platform.

“This is such a strong line-up of some great Jamaican musicians. We are absolutely grateful that they could join us for our fourth staging. As much as we would have loved to have been live on Duke Street, the music that promises to come at you via the online platform works just as well,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Sponsored by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Victoria Mutual and the Kingston Restoration Company, Jazz on the Duke is part of the push to return the city centre to its former glory by creating entertainment event along one of its primary arteries, Duke Street.

“The focus has been on jazz for this series, as in the early days, this genre was indeed popular at various locations, including the Myrtle Bank Hotel and along Victoria Pier. This was at a time when there was no reggae, so jazz and mento were the popular music forms of the day. Jazz would go on to become the foundation of our local music and one can see that ska is a direct extension of jazz. Then we are playing on words with Duke, a tribute to jazz composer and arranger Duke Ellington,” Miller shared.