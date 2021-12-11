JB the Artiste gets stronger

Many Jamaicans have used inner strength and sheer determination to realise their dreams.

Just ask JB the Artiste whose latest release, Stronger Mi Get, stands as a testament of steely determination in the face of tremendous odds.

“A lot of people use music as their escape and that alone is motivation enough to put out good music. This song comes from my heart. It speaks to the experience of many Jamaicans who face struggles to make it against incredible odds — ah the struggle makes us stronger,” JB the Artiste said.

The song is jointly released on the Dynasty Entertainment Group, Attomatic Records and DJ Mac Productions labels.

“This is the anthem for anyone who has ever struggled, ever gotten a fight. no matter what bad mind do yu in life, nothing caan stop yu, Jah ah we guide,” said JB the Artiste.

The song appears on the Still a Bleed rhythm which features Chronic Law, Jahshii, Silk Boss, Rygin King, Squash, Jay Blem, and others.

“I just completed a video for Stronger Mi Get. the people dem love it ah foreign and in Jamaica, it ah get a lot of airplay, the people dem a gravitate to it. I have a feeling this ah go be my biggest song,” he said.

Aside from Allman Town, JB, whose real name is Jerome Baker, also grew up in the Clones district in Manchester. He attended Kingston High School before he migrated to the US in 2003. He returns to Jamaica several times a year to record and produces songs. He is known for the singles like I Have a Dream , Tic Toc, and Mama.