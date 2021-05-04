JCDC is now accepting entries

The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) officially began accepting entries for its 2021 competitions yesterday.

The competitions were opened yesterday in a soft launch on the JCDC's website. It was initially scheduled for last Thursday but was postponed due to technical challenges.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange said the JCDC is taking a virtual approach to all of its 2021 competitions, due to national social distancing protocols caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We worked very hard on this platform to ensure that our creative people will be able to access information and participate in the competition in the most comfortable way possible. We dubbed this year the Year of the Soloist in most of our performing arts competition, although we will have to make some exceptions to small groups, depending on the circumstances as determined by the Disaster Risk Management guidelines,” Grange told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“We thank the people for their patience. We have been overwhelmed with enquiries and we're anticipating a very exciting season of events leading us into the celebration of our 59th year of Independence. What we do this year will set the template and build momentum for our massive Jamaica 60th celebration next year,” she continued.

The competitions opened for entries are the Jamaica Festival Song Competition; the Jamaica Gospel Song Competition; Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition; the Jamaica Culinary Arts Competition; The Jamaica Creative Writing Competition; the Jamaica Visual Arts Competition; and the National Festival of the Performing Arts subject areas of dance, drama and theatre, speech and music.

With the exception of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition, all other competitions will be free for entry.

“We are charging a small fee of $1,000 for the Festival Song Competition as it is the only professional competition on the slate. Just like last year, we are looking forward to having some very big names in the music industry participating as the level of interest shown so far has been very good. I want to wish all the participants in all the competitions the best of luck. May their dreams be fulfilled,” said Grange.

Entrants will now be required to submit their entries digitally via the JCDC's online platform, and the presentation of the competitions will also take place in the digital sphere.

Individuals interested in entering the 2021 competitions must first register for a JCDC ID number on the JCDC's website, as the ID number will be required to complete their entry for submission. Individuals should also note that they are limited to one entry per competition.