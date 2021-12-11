Jenelle Thompson reaches out to UWI

US-BASED fashion designer Jenelle Thompson is appealing to local entertainers to try supporting university students who are facing financial difficulties in completing their courses.

“As one who spent three years at Phoenix University pursuing my business degree, I have first-hand knowledge how demanding it can be to find the fees for books, accommodation and tuition. Not everyone is fortunate to receive a scholarship, and with the rising cost of living and the stress which comes with COVID-19 it is not easy to perform well,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“During my three-year course, I had financial hurdles to climb, and even now I have to repay the money I had borrowed,” she continued.

Yesterday, Thompson along with deejay Noah Powa went on her Instagram page to raise funds for students of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) in Jamaica. She said she is still wrapping up some commitments.

“I knew about this idea November 18, through Chelsea Grant, manager of the deejay Noah Powa. She is also the coordinator of this fund-raising event. I agreed and will join a group of 11 other business partners. The funds raised will go directly to The UWI which will administer the selection process,” she said.

“I have already reached out to more than a dozen entertainers who are willing to contribute to this worthy cause,” she continued.

Thompson, whose parents are Jamaican, is principal of urban wear brand A'Legends.

She is a self-taught fashion designer who operates from at her home in Pennsylvania, USA.

Starting in 2018, her clothing line includes A'Legends sweaters, hats, unisex watches, men's shorts, and underpants.

She intends to have her A'Legends brand established in Jamaica and the Caribbean as well as Canada and Africa for 2022.