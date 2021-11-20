Jerk Fete was a 'spicy' hit

LAST Sunday's inaugural staging of 'Jerk Fete' was a hit, according to the event organisers. Held at Vizcaya park in Miramar, Florida, the event drew close to 600 patrons.

“Jerk Fete is a new event, created to deliver an exquisite experience of food, music and wow. Our goal is to stage an event that delivers a jerk festival vibe in a smaller upscale setting,” said Eddy Edwards of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, promoter of the series.

Edwards and his team are also behind the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, which was postponed this year due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.

“The Jerk Fete vibe was awesome. Patrons danced, sang and enjoyed interacting with the impromptu performance of Karnival Bounce Crew. Steelie Bashment from New York really resonated with the audience and delivered a memorable set spanning several genres. DJ Colin Hines, Richie D and DJ Radcliffe also kept the crowd moving,” said Edwards.

In-between dancing to the music courtesy of the selectors, patrons mingled and interacted while munching on a variety of jerk dishes and seafood.

Edwards said Jerk Fest will become an annual event on the entertainment calendar in South Florida.

“We plan to stage Jerk Fete two times per year — one in spring and again in the early fall.”