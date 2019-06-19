Jermaine Michaels encourages perseverance
Former Digicel Rising Stars contestant Jermaine Michaels is getting a major boost with his reggae-flavoured single Am a Soldier , released on May 23 on the Big Dreams Production label.
The song speaks to perseverance in the face of insurmountable odds.
“After entering Rising Star in 2010, not many producers were willing to help. But one morning when I rise up I was there meditating and I heard a voice saying: 'You are a soldier and don't give up until you reach your goal'... So I just started singing 'am a soldier' and then words just start coming,” he said.
“This song is for every teenage mother faced with the decision to go back to school, for every young male trying to avoid the clutches of gang violence, for every ghetto youth who ever had a dream and felt that no one believed in that dream. We are all soldiers in the army of life,” Michaels continued.
According to the report by the United Nation Population Fund entitled Motherhood in Childhood: Facing the Challenge of Adolescent Pregnancy, a total of 20,000 girls under age 18 give birth each day in Jamaica and other developing countries.
Michaels has had a challenging time in music. He got recognition for songs such as Cornerstone and a collaboration with Etana called Who Is Responsible for This? but never got mainstream success.
Last year, he signed to Big Dreams Productions.
“For the last few years, I have been writing music. I believe in myself and I have perseverance, so I know that one day I will reach my goals. I want to encourage all up-coming artistes to hold on to your dreams and never give up,” he said.
He has upcoming shows in Barbados in July and another show confirmed for Oracabessa, St Mary in December. There are plans to release an EP in September.
“We have a EP coming out soon because right now we are in the studio putting some good songs together, so the fans can look out for that,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy