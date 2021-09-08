Jesse, Digicel give back

Jesse, Digicel give backWednesday, September 08, 2021
|
MORE than 100 student living in several communities across the Corporate Area received a major back-to-school boost through a donation of book vouchers, backpacks, and school supplies from the reggae star and Digicel brand ambassador Jesse Royal and the Digicel Foundation last Thursday, September 2.
The new school year began on Monday, September 6.
The students, who hailed from Swallowfield, Woodford Park, Arnold Road, Slipe Road, Norwood Avenue, and Mountain View Avenue communities, benefited from a significantly scaled-back handover, in observance of COVID-19 protocols.
Digicel Foundation CEO Charmaine Daniels acknowledged that, although back-to-school activities have become a staple activity for the organisation, the challenges currently faced by many families made the activity all the more necessary.
“Education and community development are important pillars of the work Digicel does, and this joint back-to-school activity with Jesse Royal allows us to combine both of those passions. We love working with Jesse because he is always looking for ways to give back to his community, and we enjoy being a part of that. Even though students will be continuing with at-home learning, we want to ensure that they have the necessary tools to continue learning and developing,” she said.
The treat was the latest of several collaborative efforts between reggae singer Jesse Royal and the Digicel Foundation to promote youth development in the communities.
“The world is in crisis now and we are all facing tough times, so you can imagine how hard it is for those who were already in a difficult situation. It is important that those of us who can help out where possible,” said Jesse Royal.
“I appreciate having a partnership like this with Digicel because the company has so much humanity and a real interest in helping people develop. The partnership allows me to do real outreach because the company sees the value in real people. I am all about the people, and we have found common ground in that area. I look forward to continuing our work together,” he added.
Jesse Royal is known for songs including Modern Day Judas, This Morning, Cool and Deadly, and Gimmie Likkle.
