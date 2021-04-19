Jesse keeps it 'Royal'

Four years after the release of his Billboard chart-topping album Lily of Da Valley, roots singer Jesse Royal is preparing for the release of his sophomore set Royal.

Royal is scheduled for a June 11 release via New York City-based independent label Easy Star Records.

“ Royal is a lot different from my previous project, Lily of Da Valley, in the sense that there were a lot more experiences that happened over the time. There was a lot of lessons that were learnt, a lot of blessings and lessons that we definitely imparted on the project. It's one of my most vulnerable projects so far and we are proud to present ourselves in this transparent way to our audience,” Jesse Royal told Jamaica Observer.

The third single, Rich Forever featuring Vybz Kartel, precedes the release of Royal. Produced by iotosh, the single was released on April 16. The album's previously released singles were Lion Order featuring Protoje, and Natty Pablo.

“So one of the main inspirations behind Rich Forever was reclaiming the glory days, understanding our history stretches far beyond the Middle Passage. We have to remind our youths that we don't really have to chase things that already belong to us. So, the concept for Rich Forever, or rather, what is being reiterated inna di song is a different level of wealth that is a holistic ting, where is almost like is our birthright. From the dawn of time to the end of time – we will forever be the wealthy. Check places like Africa that has given the world so much and still have more to offer. So Rich Forever is a reminder to the youths of where to start looking, which is inside – when they're gonna deal with their journey,” he said.

Jesse Royal explained his musical growth on Royal.

“The growth I experienced was entrusting myself a bit more; trusting my ideas, my experiences, and feeling like there's people out there who would be able to relate with it. There was also a lot of growth in a sense of most of the projects before were solely written and generally composed by myself, along with a few others. So, for this project I definitely invited some people in terms of producers, writers, to knock heads and see what more we can come up with outside of my box,” said Jesse.

Comprising 11 tracks, Royal also features collaborations with Runkus, Samory-I, Protoje and Stonebwoy.

Hailing from St James, Jesse Royal (given name Jesse Grey) has been recording since he was 15. He learnt the ropes from late producer Philip “Fattis” Burrell, who also helped launch the careers of Ini Kamoze, Luciano, and Sizzla. Burrell passed away in 2011.

He explained why he chose music as a career path.

“My interest in music was definitely a natural progression. My grandmother was choir director at the church, and I was raised in the church; but bigger than that is why do birds fly? You know what I mean? Why is the lion the king of the jungle? Why do insects crawl? I think we all are who we are, and one of the big things about life is finding out who you are. We give thanks that we found out who we were early enough that we could work on what we needed to work on and develop what needs to be developed while still maintaining a very pure joy for this ting yah. As well as we have to give thanks to the ones around us that supported us as well as gave us guidance and direction, because those have been many along my journey that are a big part of why I am who I am today,” he added.

Jesse Royal's other hit songs include Modern Day Judas, Generation, Lion Order, and Finally.

