Jesse Royal drops powerful

Jesse Royal drops powerfulSunday, May 16, 2021
|
Conscious reggae artiste Jesse Royal has teamed up with Ghanaian Afrobeat and dancehall star Stonebwoy for the single Dirty Money , which was released last Friday.
The African-influenced rhythm track is used to carry the lyrics which condemn political greed: “If education is key, why you can't make it free for we? Or is it because you profit from poverty? When you look at me, do you see a man or do you see another vote for your party? Not even holy water can clean your dirty money.”
The track is the latest single and fourth release from Jesse Royal's upcoming sophomore album, Royal, due to come out June 11 via Easy Star Records.
Dirty Money features a cross-cultural beat, co-produced by Grammy-award-winning producer Sean Alaric — responsible for Koffee's Throne and Teyana Taylor's Bad — and Jesse Royal himself, and captures the sounds of Jamaica and Africa.
According to Jesse Royal, the album title describes the quality of music he's making, but also offers a succinct definition of Jamaica's signature beat.
“Reggae is a different tone, a different feeling, a different mood; it speaks to you in different ways — it is definitely royal music,” reasoned the artiste.
Jesse Royal said he has adopted a new approach for creating the songs on Royal, collaborating with like-minded colleagues and just letting the creativity flow. The result, he said, is 11 tracks that incorporate live instrumentation and programmed riffs, experimental and traditional sounds, all of which contribute to his body of work to date.
He described the messages delivered throughout Royal as “militant, yet divinely inspired, profoundly moving and politically provocative. While the album's multi-textured sonics are rooted in reggae, [it] also incorporate a 21st century burnished palette of influences”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy