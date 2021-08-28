Jholi shares feelings

EMERGING singjay Jholi is hoping that females in the dancehall industry will no longer face criticism for using sex appeal as a marketing strategy.

“I'd like to see more support for females who use sex appeal to gear their career forward without the implications of promiscuity. I'd like to see more respect given to women who chose to refuse to use sex appeal as the focal point in their career,” Jholi, 27, told the Jamaica Observer.

She is currently promoting The Way You Make Me Feel. Co-produced by Gilly Entertainment, House Rave Records and Loud City Music, the official audio was released on January 8, while the music video premiered on July 11.

Jholi (given name Jholaine Gilfillian) said criticism isn't the only challenge she faces as an artiste. However, she is determined to reach higher heights.

“I'm an independent artiste so I'm, therefore, financially responsible for all aspects of my career. It can be very discouraging at times but the fans keep pushing me and asking for new music and the passion is there so that makes it a bit easier to continue. Giving up is never an option,” she added.

The Denbigh High School past student foresees a successful career in coming months.

“In six months time, I hope my name can be mentioned in rooms where I'm not sitting. I hope that my music will be be playing consistently on the radio. I'd be getting bookings for shows throughout the US and the Caribbean, getting interviews by major publications and earning enough so I could be able to to quit my 9-5 and focus on the music only,” she told the Observer.

The singjay experiments with other genres from time to time.

“When I'm mad, I write raps, when I'm feeling sexy, I write dancehall and when I'm feeling grateful, I write reggae. I love all different kinds of music and I don't want to put myself in a box to only create one type of music; I want to be open to get my music and messages across to as many people as I can,” she added.

Her other tracks include I Like It featuring Jahvinci, and Murda.