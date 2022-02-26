Jimi D reaps success

MONTHS after dominating local airwaves, singer Jimi D has scored with Defiance . Released last November via C&E Records, the song provides motivation for individuals who are going through challenges in life.

“Defiance is a song of hope for all the people who are struggling in life. I want everyone going through hard times to understand that it's very important to trust in God and to work hard to achieve their goals. Giving up is not an option,” Jimi D explained.

After years of yearning for that breakthrough hit, Jimi D is quite upbeat about the success of Defiance.

Jimi D says he is working hard on a follow-up single that will continue the momentum set by his latest release.

“Sometimes, when an artiste finds a breakthrough single they fail to find a follow-up hit. I can't afford to let that happen to me. I want to have a long and successful career so I'm doing a lot of work in the studios. My fans can expect a lot more music from me this year,” he shared.

Born Christopher Chambers, Jimi D is originally from Portmore in St Catherine, but he currently resides in the United States.

His uncle is roots singer Don Carlos, who scored a chart-topping single in the 1980s with Just a Passing Glance. Don Carlos is also a member of the Grammy-winning group Black Uhuru.

— Kevin Jackson