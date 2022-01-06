Jimmy's bond with music

A stalwart of Jamaican industry, Jimmy Moss-Solomon was also a competent musician who had a long history playing in bands.

Moss-Solomon, who was synonymous with the GraceKennedy Group, died January 4 at the University Hospital of the West Indies. He was 70 years old.

A flood of tributes came from noted figures including Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, praised his contribution to commerce. Moss-Solomon's passion for music was also acknowledged by close friends.

At the time of his death, he was a member of 50/50, a band of mainly corporate people and professional musicians like Peter Couch.

Yesterday, Couch told the Jamaica Observer that Moss-Solomon was integral to 50/50 as manager and musician.

“He had a huge repertoire in his head for lyrics, chord progressions, and arrangement of the songs. He could play for hours without sheet music,” he said.

Guitarist Stephen “Cat” Coore of Third World recalled being in The Alley Cats, a band with Moss-Solomon in the late 1960s. It's where he got his famous nickname.

Describing his friend as a “wonderful human being and brilliant businessman”, Coore said Moss-Solomon was a selfless philanthropist.

“I seriously hope that people will remember the words of Jimmy Moss-Solomon that Jamaica and the Caribbean needs a hurricane ship; that when the hurricane is done, the ship sails up and takes care of people,” he said.

Wayne Armond, guitarist with Chalice, said he and Moss-Solomon were also childhood friends. Their families were close and as boys they shared an interest in music.

After Moss-Solomon returned from McMaster University in Canada in the 1970s, he joined Time, a band Armond had formed. Initially, he was recruited to play trumpet but ended up being Time's keyboardist.

“Jimmy was so talented he could play any instrument he picked up. He was that gifted,” said Armond.

He added that although Moss-Solomon made his name as a businessman, he seemed happiest playing music.

“Nothing made Jimmy as happy as playing with 50/50. He would look forward to each rehearsal and each gig,” said Armond.

James “Jimmy” Moss-Solomon is survived by four children — Jeffrey, Damian, Joseph and Sarah. Jeffrey was a member of the band Rootz Underground.