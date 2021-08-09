Jo Jo Bennett dies in Canada

Jo Jo Bennett dies in CanadaMonday, August 09, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
IT would be criminal not to mention Jo Jo Bennett in any conversation about reggae in Canada. Such was his impact on the music in that country as a musician and teacher.
Bennett died on August 3 of natural causes at North York General Hospital in Toronto. He was 81.
Reuben Kincaid, his friend of 40 years, told the Jamaica Observer that Bennett was admitted to hospital one month ago.
Born in Kingston, he attended the Alpha Boys' School where he learned to read, write and play music. After leaving Alpha, the flugelhorn/trumpet player became a member of the Celestials band, then Byron Lee and The Dragonaires.
It was while performing with The Dragonaires at Expo 67 in Montreal, that Bennett and fellow Alpha student Felix Taylor decided to settle in Canada.
Bennett was a reggae trailblazer in his adopted country which had a small Jamaican community, centred in Toronto, during the early 1970s.
First, he was a member of The Fugitives band which also included Taylor on trumpet and talented singer/guitarist Wayne McGhee. Later, Bennett formed The Sattalites, a multi-member band that recorded seven albums, performed throughout Canada, the United States and Europe.
The band also won two Juno Awards. Several of its members were tutored by Bennett at The Sattalites Music School in Toronto.
Kincaid described Bennett as, “The most musical person I knew. It could have been Clifford Brown jazz or Bob Seger rock, he loved his music.”
Jo Jo Bennett is survived by seven children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy