Dat bumpy head songwriter

Mention the name Joan Andrea Hutchinson and images of the poet and performer sporting her Nubian knots immediately come to mind. However, she is quick to inform that she is that and so much more, with her creative mind put to use as an actress, broadcaster, radio and television producer, public relations and marketing executive, news editor, community/gender development specialist, and the list goes on.

Hutchinson is now looking to delve into another area of expertise... songwriting.

In 2014 she composed Peace and Love, a Christmas song which has been performed by a number of the island's popular choirs and which is getting additional traction and airplay this year, thanks to a recording by vocalist Heather “Brown Sugar” Grant.

“I wrote Peace and Love because I just wanted to add to the body of Caribbean Christmas songs that exist out there. I am so in love with the music for the season written by Grub Cooper and the team at Fab 5, as well as the late Noel Dexter, which just speaks to our experience as a people and makes my heart sing and dance with their catchy lyrics and infectious rhythm. I wrote the lyrics and had a melody in my head which I sang for Sidney Thorpe [of Fab 5 fame] and he arranged it.”

Since then, while it has not been aggressively marketed, Hutchinson's addition to the Caribbean Christmas song repertoire has been making the rounds. The Kingston College Chapel Choir and its conductor Audley Davidson has included it in their offering for the Yuletide season for the past four years. The song has been performed by the University Singers, at one of their annual Christmas concerts. Hutchinson, who is an alum of the choir, was specially recognised and returned to perform with the Singers at that time. The Braata Folk Singers in New York have also performed Peace and Love.

“The Jamaican Folk Singers led by Christine MacDonald have also performed the song. What they have done in the past is taken out the single mention of Christmas and sung it right through the year. So they perform it anytime: summer, winter, autumn or spring,” said Hutchinson in her inimitable style.

“Heather [Grant] recorded the song in 2017 and this year, that recording has really picked up the pace and so it is hoped that with some effort we can get it out there a little bit more for next Christmas. Everytime I have seen her perform it over the years I am proud as it really makes me proud to have made my contribution,” Hutchinson added.

But she noted that Peace and Love is but the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to songwriting.

“I have so much more songs in me that I would love to write and share with local artistes. I have a number of these songs half-written on my computer. But the truth is I am not known as a songwriter. But what is songwriting? It's simply poetry set to music and I have been writing poetry for over three decades. I really want to start writing songs for reggae artistes. I am not a trained musician but I can sing a melody to help with the arrangement,” she pointed out.

She appreciates the diversity that exists in the local popular music landscape at this time, noting that there are so many writers and artistes who utilise language in very clever ways to tell stories and bring across their point in music.

“Of course there is some bad stuff, and in many cases we focus on that without recognising the great writing and music that is out there. I am always fascinated by the use of the English language and our patois in our music. Right now I have a song called Rasta Love and I'm looking for that wholesome Rasta artiste who is that perfect person to deliver this message in song,” she told the Jamaica Observer.