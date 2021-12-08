Joanna Marie does it for Christmas

Most Christmas songs describe a season majority of people consider the happiest time of the year. It's a period when even the most personal and professional challenges are forgotten.

Some Yuletide songs, like For Christmas by Joanna Marie, are done for that significant other. Written by veteran singer/drummer Ed Robinson, the single was released in November.

Describing it as a “lovers' Christmas song”, the long-time South Florida resident said the season has always been more than just opening gifts, or partying for her.

“Christmas is a time to kick back and relax, a time to reflect on the happiest moments throughout the year, even the sad moments too. It's a time to spend with loved ones and to plan for what we are going to do next year. What is the goal, what do we intend to achieve and accomplish for the year to come. So, yeah, that's my thoughts of Christmas,” Joanna Marie told the Jamaica Observer.

For Christmas completes a busy year for Joanna Marie, who has recorded one album, a number of songs and done backing vocals for artistes such as Garnet Silk. She also released the singles I Just Want to be Your Everything and Suddenly (with Robinson) as well as the Hush Riddim compilation album through her Reggae Global Entertainment company.

— Howard Campbell