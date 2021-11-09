Joanna Marie, Ed Robinson show love on

Joanna Marie, Ed Robinson show love onTuesday, November 09, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
Suddenly by Olivia Newton-John and Cliff Richard is one of those summer songs that inevitably makes the charts due to its theme of fluttering love.
Singers Ed Robinson and Joanna Marie tried to recapture the magic of that 1980 ballad with their reggae version. Co-produced by them, it was released on November 5 by their company, Reggae Global Entertainment.
This is their first duet together, even though they have been a couple for the last three years. According to Joanna Marie, artistes being romantically involved does not ensure they will click on a song.
“Not necessarily. We have a great interpretation of how we want the song to be delivered and we have been co-producers for the past three years now,” she said.
The South Florida-based singer added that she and Robinson are fans of Xanadu, the 1980 movie that starred Newton-John, and the soundtrack featured Suddenly, a big hit 41 years ago in the United States and United Kingdom.
Suddenly is the follow-up to Joanna Marie's I Just Want to be Your Everything, originally done by Andy Gibb. It was also co-produced by Robinson, best known for his 1991 reggae take on Bob Dylan's Knocking on Heaven's Door.
He and Joanna Marie have co-produced several acts based in South Florida, including Empress Uneek and Suzanne Sultry, as well as Dave Ravels, a former member of soul legends, The Drifters.
They are also principals of Reggae Global Radio, an Internet station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy