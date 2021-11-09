Joanna Marie, Ed Robinson show love on

Suddenly by Olivia Newton-John and Cliff Richard is one of those summer songs that inevitably makes the charts due to its theme of fluttering love.

Singers Ed Robinson and Joanna Marie tried to recapture the magic of that 1980 ballad with their reggae version. Co-produced by them, it was released on November 5 by their company, Reggae Global Entertainment.

This is their first duet together, even though they have been a couple for the last three years. According to Joanna Marie, artistes being romantically involved does not ensure they will click on a song.

“Not necessarily. We have a great interpretation of how we want the song to be delivered and we have been co-producers for the past three years now,” she said.

The South Florida-based singer added that she and Robinson are fans of Xanadu, the 1980 movie that starred Newton-John, and the soundtrack featured Suddenly, a big hit 41 years ago in the United States and United Kingdom.

Suddenly is the follow-up to Joanna Marie's I Just Want to be Your Everything, originally done by Andy Gibb. It was also co-produced by Robinson, best known for his 1991 reggae take on Bob Dylan's Knocking on Heaven's Door.

He and Joanna Marie have co-produced several acts based in South Florida, including Empress Uneek and Suzanne Sultry, as well as Dave Ravels, a former member of soul legends, The Drifters.

They are also principals of Reggae Global Radio, an Internet station.