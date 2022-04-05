Jobson salutes SOJA

One of the first disc jockeys to play bands like SOJA and Rebelution on American radio, Wayne Jobson, is elated at SOJA's historic victory in the Best Reggae Album at last Sunday's Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

The Virginia band won for Beauty in The Silence which was considered a dark horse to Sean Paul's Live N Livin, Positive Vibration by Gramps Morgan, 10 by Spice, Jesse Royal's Royal, and Pamoja by Etana.

“Jacob (Hemphill) and SOJA Bob ((Bob Jefferson) from SOJA are my friends and I have played them a lot on the radio. There are many great American reggae bands, so it's great that American reggae finally got some respect from the Grammys,” Jobson told the Jamaica Observer.

It was SOJA's third nomination for the Best Reggae Album category. Their previous calls came for Amid The Noise And Haste in 2015 and SOJA: Live in Virginia two years later.

They are the first American act to win the Best Reggae Album and only the second non-Jamaican artiste to lift the category. Steel Pulse was the first with Babylon The Bandit in 1987.

SOJA are signed to ATO records, a company owned by rock star Dave Matthews. Beauty in The Silence was distributed by Virgin Music Label which is a division of Universal Music.

Jobson, who is from Ocho Rios, has lived in Southern California for many years. He has worked as a music industry insider with several record labels with an interest in reggae, as well as hosted shows like the influential Reggae Revolution on KROQ-FM.

That programme was an early platform for the music of bands like SOJA, Rebelution, Groundation, Stick Figure and Slightly Stoopid. Jobson is not surprised at the success of these acts who consistently outsell their Jamaican counterparts.

“The American reggae bands like Rebelution, SOJA, Slightly Stoopid, and Stick Figure can draw 10,000 to 20,000 people, probably more than most Jamaican artistes. Still, no one could ever replace or duplicate Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff or Chronixx. But I am overjoyed that American reggae bands are showing maximum respect for the Jamaican art form,” said Jobson.

In their acceptance speech at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, members of SOJA acknowledged their Jamaican influences. The band performed in Jamaica at the 2015 Jazz And Blues Festival in Trelawny.