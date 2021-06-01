Joe continues vaccination call

Josef Bogdanovich, executive producer of Reggae Sumfest and head of DownSound Entertainment, is counting on widespread vaccination against the coronavirus in order to make this year's staging of the annual music festival a reality.

The event, which is generally staged in July, is being pushed to October this year by the organisers with the hope of a physical staging and not the virtual showcase which they resorted to last year.

“We are optimistic that the event can go ahead, not in July, but definitely in October once all the proper protocols are observed. We have to encourage the opening up of the entertainment sector, and vaccinations is the way to go so we can catch up with other countries such as the US. We really want to present a physical show, the real deal... real live music. But we can only go forward with vaccination, reduced COVID numbers and the protocols from government regarding entertainment events,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Bogdanovich stayed away from commenting on last week's staging of Mocha Fest in Negril which evoked a firestorm of condemnation from some circles who cited a double standard on the part of the authorities, noting that the event was allowed to go ahead while local promoters are being prevented from staging their events.

“I'm really just staying away from all the negative comments,” he told the Observer. “I really just want positive solutions. So we should just move ahead with vaccinations and the necessary protocols so we can get things going again.”

Mocha Festival was advertised on the Jamaica Tourist Board's website months in advance, despite restrictive COVID-19 protocols set to reduce the country's infection rate. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has asked for an investigation to be conducted into its staging.

Started in 1993, Reggae Sumfest has attracted top international acts like Usher, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, R Kelly and Destiny's Child, as well as the finest reggae/dancehall artistes to its stage. Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Lady Saw, and Capleton have made appearances.

The 2020 staging of Reggae Sumfest was a virtual showcase of all-Jamaican talent.