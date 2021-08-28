Joe thanks nurses

JOSEF Bogdanovich, principal of DownSound Records (DSR), is commiting to assisting 50 nurses involved in the COVID-19 fight islandwide with a donation of $20,000. The total contribution would amount to $1,000,000.

The head of the music and entertainment entity said the initiative will create awareness of the hard work that the nurses have been doing in an effort to save lives during the pandemic.

“I acknowledge that with this COVID-19 pandemic, many of our citizens have the option to manage where they work; our nurses, unfortunately, do not have that option. They spend their days and nights battling on the frontline, acting as our soldiers fighting the war against this pandemic. We have to take care of them,” said Bogdanovich.

He added, “Our hope is to create awareness for our nurses and to also create a ripple effect so other corporate entities can stand strong with us and help to fight against this pandemic.”

Bogdanovich was tight-lipped on how the nurses would be selected and when the initiative would begin.

This is not the first benevolent project that DSR has been involved in.

“Since the start of this pandemic, the DownSound family has been trying to find unique ways to give back to our people, to help those in need. In 2020, we executed three care package campaigns to some of our most vulnerable citizens across the island. Most recently, in conjunction with our founding partner, Hardware and Lumber, the Caribbean Love Now family issued a cheque of $5 million to Food for the Poor Haiti Relief Programme to assist in the recovery of the devastating earthquake which killed several persons on August 14,” said Bogdanovich.

He added, “This donation to the nurses is just to show our appreciation to their commitment and service to our health sector, especially in this lengthy no movement lockdown. On behalf of DSR, we appreciate their services and patriotism.”

Founded more than 20 years ago, DownSound Records has worked with a host of top names in the entertainment business. The label scored significant success with acts including Jah Cure, I-Maroon, Nanko, Fantan Mojah, Harry Toddler, as well as new sensations D'Yani and Mary Chin.

Through its DownSound Entertainment brand, the label secured the rights to stage the annual Reggae Sumfest music festival five years ago.