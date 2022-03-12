John Junior's upbeat every morning

REGGAE singer John Junior is happy with his career progression. He's currently enjoying much attention with his latest singl e Every Morning.

Produced by the UK label Stingray Records, the single was released in November 2021.

Since then it has enjoyed heavy rotation on several local radio stations.

“I'm overwhelmed by the amount of support that my song is getting from the DJs in Jamaica and other parts of the world, including the US, England and Africa. The video for the song is also doing well,” he said.

The easy-going artiste — who lists Barrington Levy, Half Pint, Sugar Minott and Beres Hammond among musical influences — is confident that this year will be his breakout year in the music industry.

“Things are looking very good for my career right now. I'm getting requests from a lot of producers to record for them, I'm also getting requests from promoters from various parts of the world for shows. This year is my year and there's no turning back,” said John Junior.

John Junior is currently working on several new projects, including an EP.

“I'm recording songs for an EP that I plan to release in August; I am also recording more singles. Some of these singles will be released before the EP comes out and some will be released towards the end of the year,” he said.

John Junior — given name Fitz Arthur McCalpin — hails from Hampstead, St Mary.

He made his recording debut in 1997 with the release of Su zie, produced by Twin Explosion Records.