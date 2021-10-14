Join COVID fight, says Rick's exec

OPERATIONS manager at Rick's Café in Negril Thomas Martin is encouraging Jamaicans to unite with the Government in the COVID-19 fight and get vaccinated.

“In this pandemic, we have to stop fussing and fighting with each other. We have to support our Government which is working hard to solve this pandemic problem. We have to work with the Opposition party, which is concerned about where we are going and how we are going to get better at fighting the pandemic? Let us stop throwing each other under the bus. Let us come together as a country and solve this problem,” said Martin, adding, “Roll up your sleeves and work but also roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated.”

“COVID is not going anywhere. We have to fight COVID. The vaccine is all we know right now and that is what we have to go with,” Martin continued.

Martin, who is currently before the courts, is accused of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act by hosting the popular Mocha Fest party on May 27 at the popular entertainment and eatery spot. It was ordered shut for seven days. The company has since apologised for the breach.

Martin said his eatery has committed $50,000 per month ($600,000 annually) to the Rotary Club of Negril to assist with Internet/data for students in Negril for the duration of the pandemic.

“Rick's Café is a Jamaican icon. We love and cherish our relationship of almost half a century now, that's a pretty good stay at the wicket, we love and cherish our relationship with Jamaica and the Jamaican people,” said Martin.

Rick's Café, established in 1974 by Richard “Rick” Hershman, is located on Negril's famous West End Road and is popular among tourists and locals alike.